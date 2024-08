Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj is reportedly being sued by one of her Barbz. According to TMZ, Tameer Peak filed a lawsuit with Los Angeles Superior Court, accusing the Grammy Award-nominated rapper of slander.

Peak claims he was a victim of the “Nicki hate train” in 2017, when she supposedly lashed out at several of her ardent fans. He says Minaj publicly ridiculed him and accused him of being a “stalker.” At one point, she allegedly invited him to her hotel to film and embarrass him in front of 100,000 viewers on Instagram Live.

Peak also accuses Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, of battering him at a Super Bowl event in 2020, which he says Minaj addressed in a private message. Earlier this year, he was told by several others that Minaj wanted him to “stop saying dumb s###.”

Other allegations include Minaj painting him as mentally unstable, saying, “It’s clear they’re not necessarily, you know, a full basket umm at the picnic.” In another alleged instance, she supposedly said he was “one sandwich short of a picnic” and receiving government checks, implying he was on welfare.

Peak is suing Minaj for $5 million in damages for reputational harm, emotional distress and financial loss.

Nicki Mina has faced multiple legal challenges throughout her career, one of the most notable being a lawsuit filed by singer-songwriter Tracy Chapman in 2018. Chapman sued Minaj for copyright infringement, claiming that the rapper used a portion of her 1988 song “Baby Can I Hold You” in her track “Sorry” without permission.

The dispute arose when Minaj’s team allegedly reached out to Chapman for clearance, which was denied. Despite this, the track was leaked online and played on the radio, leading Chapman to file a lawsuit seeking damages. The case eventually resulted in a settlement, with Minaj agreeing to pay Chapman $450,000, marking a significant moment in the ongoing discussions around copyright and sampling in the music industry.

Another legal issue involving Minaj surfaced in 2021, when she and Petty were sued by Jennifer Hough, a woman who accused Petty of sexual assault in 1994. Hough claimed that Minaj and Petty engaged in a campaign of harassment and intimidation, attempting to pressure her into recanting her allegations. Hough alleged that Minaj offered her money and other inducements to change her story, and when she refused, she faced threats and harassment. The lawsuit sought damages for emotional distress and other harm caused by this alleged conduct.