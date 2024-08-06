Nicki Minaj Blasts “Mooch” Relative In Scathing Rant, Sister Ming Luanli Responds 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj blasted a relative in a scathing rant, insisting talent is not hereditary, prompting a response from her sister Ming Luanli.

Nicki Minaj seemingly shaded her younger sister, Ming Luanli, calling her a “mooch and a clown” for doing interviews about her, sparking a response from her sibling.

On Monday night (August 5) the NYC rapper ranted about a mystery person, slamming them for speaking on “a person they love.”

While she did not name her sister Ming Luanli, Nicki Minaj hinted she was talking about a relative.

“Why would a person speak openly about a private person? Why would a person do that?” she questioned during a talk on StationHead. “Who would you speak about in your interviews if someone wanted to interview you? Yourself, right?”

She continued, declaring, “It’s always a bad sign if a person who’s not even in your line of work or has never been successful in your line of work is doing interviews with people in your line of work.”

Minaj then gave the strongest indication she was referring to a family member. “I think y’all think talent, like you could catch it like a cold,” she added. “Or maybe people could pass it through the genes. Even with blood relation, what God has given to me is mine. You have to go and get your own. You have to discover whatever it is that you’re great at. Being a mooch and a clown don’t run in my DNA.”

The clip soon circulated online, and fans speculated that Nicki Minaj was shading Ming Luanli following a recent interview with the We In Miami podcast.

Ming Luanli On Growing Up As Nicki Minaj’s Sister

During the episode, Luanli shed light on growing up as Nicki Minaj’s half-sister, among other topics.

“It was kinda hard,” she admitted. “I used to be bullied a lot because people used to say like ‘Oh if this person was your sister, why didn’t she do this for you?'”

The budding rapper continued, “I just needed her to see that I can do it, and she can be proud of me without having to think that I needed to have a easy way to get to the top.”

While Luanli explained that they were never close and would often argue, she did look up to her. “I used to have this urge of wanting to impress my sister,” she explained.

Luanli reposted Minaj’s rant on her Instagram page. “I still love her,” she wrote in the comment section. “I tried as a sister to please her but I realize I gotta please God first cause only he can judge the gift he gave me.”