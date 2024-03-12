Nicki Minaj’s Half-Sister Teases Tell-All Interview

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Ming Luanli, the younger sister of Nicki Minaj, played it coy when fans questioned her about her relationship with her elder sister.

Nicki Minaj’s half-sister Ming Luanli, who embarked on a music career, wanted a major platform to respond to questions about their relationship. Ming said she was holding out for an interview with The Breakfast Club in an Instagram Stories post.

“Everyone wants me to speak,” she wrote. “I’m saving my interview for @breakfastclubam.”

Ming teamed with Rakeem Love for a collaboration titled “Do It Again,” which dropped on March 8. As Ming began her musical journey, Nicki’s fans wondered why the Hip-Hop star wasn’t assisting her younger sister. One fan on Instagram specifically asked if Nicki offered to help. Ming fired back, “Did I ask for it?”

The response created more speculation about Ming’s relationship with her famous sister. Ming hinted at a possible strain between the two but insisted she loved her family – including Nicki – in another Instagram Stories post.

“And also one more thing,” Ming wrote. “I won’t be disrespected by anybody cause respect is always earned, and yes I do love my family let that be known too..all of them.”

Earlier this year, Ming refused to get involved in Nicki’s feud with Megan Thee Stallion. Ming told fans the beef had nothing to do with her.

“Whatever beef that’s going on, I really don’t give a f### for it,” Ming said. “Like that got nothing to do with me. I’m working on my life, my grind … I don’t care about that s###, bro. I really don’t give a f### for it. I don’t give a f### for it. It ain’t helping me with what I need to do with my life.”

Ming previously announced she would “no longer be known as Nicki Minaj’s little sister.” She vowed to work her way to the top and accomplish “big things” on her own. Ming claimed she would not receive any “secret help,” an apparent reference to Nicki.