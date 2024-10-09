Nicki Minaj Blasts Ex Safaree Following Miami Concert Appearance 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj was not impressed by Safaree showing up to her show, seemingly urging the Barbz to “unfollow, block, report.”

Nicki Minaj slammed her ex Safaree after he turned up to her Pink Friday 2 Tour stop in Miami over the weekend.

Footage showed Safaree turning up in the audience, rapping enthusiastically along to Minaj’s hits. He was heckled at the concert and faced online backlash from the Babrz, and now their leader is speaking out, blasting her former longtime boyfriend during a rant on StationHead.

While Nicki Minaj didn’t mention Safaree by name, it was clear who she was referring to.

“When you’re at peace and when you’re happy, so many things will start coming, you know to try to steal your joy and to steal your peace you know,” she began. “Please don’t let it.”

She continued warning that the Barbz have been winning all year and should be left alone. “Y’all karma is about to be bad if you’ve been disrespecting Nikki and the Barbz,” Minaj added. “However, it’s going to get even worse, so please leave us alone. When people aren’t happy, they go out of their way, you see. Literally and figuratively they go out of their way, where someone who’s minding their business being at peace…”

Seemingly referring to Safaree’s antics at the show – he recorded a vlog and other content – Nicki Minaj went on.

https://twitter.com/ShesFishy/status/1843192036104769686

“Everyone knows how to go to watch anything and be incognito,” she said. “I’m a f###### superstar. If I want to go to a concert and be completely incognito, I would know how to do it. I ain’t filming myself and all that s###, doing f###### TikTok’s. Like what the f###.”

She then appeared to urge the Barbz to take action while threatening an extended hiatus.

“If y’all don’t get their a#### together, that hiatus is going to be a lot more next level than you could have ever planned,” Minaj warned. “I have the power to end PR stunts with reverse psychology. If you know you know.”

She then instructed the Barbz, “Make sure you unfollow, block, report. Do everything you got to do.”

Check out the video below. Nicki Minaj speaks on Safaree around the 8:20 minute mark.

Safaree, meanwhile, was still reminiscing about singing along to Nicki Minaj at the concert.

“was by the bar at the concert when Roman’s revenge came on,” he tweeted. “I dropped my drink screamed and ran back inside screaming my lungs out.”