Nicki Minaj Fans Drag Safaree For Pulling Up To Miami Tour Stop 

Safaree is catching heat from the Barbz after pulling up to Nicki Minaj’s Miami tour stop of her Pink Friday 2 Tour.
Earlier this year, Safaree said he would show up to support his ex on tour “in full disguise,” later adding he would wear the infamous jean vest from Minaj’s documentary series My Truth.
On Sunday (October 6), Safaree made good on his word, pulling up to “Gag City” Miami, and Nicki Minaj fans were not amused.
Fans heckled him throughout the concert, and some even claimed he was kicked out of the venue, although he appeared to exit with his personal security team.
Safaree took to X (Twitter) to give Nicki Minaj her flowers, but the Barbz were quick to clap back.
“I’m proud no cap,” he wrote. “A lot of yalll will never understand but there is no malice in me… I’m proud.”
Angry Minaj fans flooded the replies referencing the former couple’s acrimonious split.
“if there’s no malice in you then publicly tell these folks once and for all that you ain’t never wrote no nicki minaj bars,” wrote one fan. “That was a low blow bc you know how much that means to nicki, and her haters continue drag that lie on to this day!”
Another added, “no MALICE ? you went on a whole press tour spreading lies about you writing for her, disrespected her every chance you got… what you’re doing is staIk-ish and obsessive, but I get it. like imagine fumbling a woman like this?”
Fans believe Minaj caught wind of her ex’s presence as she brought out husband, Kenneth Petty, for a lap dance.
Safaree Recalls Nicki Minaj Break-Up
Safaree and Minaj split in 2014, and the NYC rapper began dating Meek Mill. During an interview earlier this year, Safaree claimed no one wanted to work with him during the two years his ex was with Meek.
“I had two of the biggest people in the world against me,” Safaree said. “So, that made everybody be against me. Nobody wanted to be next to me, nobody wanted to work with me or none of that s###. So, it just made everything hard … That was a dark time for me.”
Check out some other reactions to Safaree At Nicki Minaj’s Miami concert below.