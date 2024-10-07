Nicki Minaj Fans Drag Safaree For Pulling Up To Miami Tour Stop 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj brought out husband Kenneth Petty for a lap dance while Safaree was in the audience at her Miami concert.

Safaree is catching heat from the Barbz after pulling up to Nicki Minaj’s Miami tour stop of her Pink Friday 2 Tour.

Earlier this year, Safaree said he would show up to support his ex on tour “in full disguise,” later adding he would wear the infamous jean vest from Minaj’s documentary series My Truth.

On Sunday (October 6), Safaree made good on his word, pulling up to “Gag City” Miami, and Nicki Minaj fans were not amused.

Fans heckled him throughout the concert, and some even claimed he was kicked out of the venue, although he appeared to exit with his personal security team.

The crowd saying this is for you safaree 😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/PSozrnjTFq — 🪭. (@yah_deh1) October 7, 2024

Safaree standing in the audience while did her speech and she looked DIRECTLY at him! pic.twitter.com/HZJB6KBddQ — Char (@CharBaby214) October 7, 2024

Safaree getting deported out of Gag city chile pic.twitter.com/EoqKkGx744 — Barbie Bitxh Update (@BarbieUpdate) October 7, 2024

Safaree took to X (Twitter) to give Nicki Minaj her flowers, but the Barbz were quick to clap back.

“I’m proud no cap,” he wrote. “A lot of yalll will never understand but there is no malice in me… I’m proud.”

Angry Minaj fans flooded the replies referencing the former couple’s acrimonious split.

“if there’s no malice in you then publicly tell these folks once and for all that you ain’t never wrote no nicki minaj bars,” wrote one fan. “That was a low blow bc you know how much that means to nicki, and her haters continue drag that lie on to this day!”

if there’s no malice in you then publicly tell these folks once and for all that you ain’t never wrote no nicki minaj bars. that was a low blow bc you know how much that means to nicki, and her haters continue drag that lie on to this day! — Ashton (@ayywalker) October 7, 2024

Another added, “no MALICE ? you went on a whole press tour spreading lies about you writing for her, disrespected her every chance you got… what you’re doing is staIk-ish and obsessive, but I get it. like imagine fumbling a woman like this?”

no MALICE ? you went on a whole press tour spreading lies about you writing for her, disrespected her every chance you got… what you’re doing is staIk-ish and obsessive, but I get it. like imagine fumbling a woman like this? pic.twitter.com/erlxFLaI1y — welp. (@YSLONIKA) October 7, 2024

Fans believe Minaj caught wind of her ex’s presence as she brought out husband, Kenneth Petty, for a lap dance.

nicki bringing out kenny for super freaky girl the day safaree clown ass came to the show 😂 pic.twitter.com/7cjV8rogsr — BERENABAS (@2HNDSUM) October 7, 2024

Safaree Recalls Nicki Minaj Break-Up

Safaree and Minaj split in 2014, and the NYC rapper began dating Meek Mill. During an interview earlier this year, Safaree claimed no one wanted to work with him during the two years his ex was with Meek.

“I had two of the biggest people in the world against me,” Safaree said. “So, that made everybody be against me. Nobody wanted to be next to me, nobody wanted to work with me or none of that s###. So, it just made everything hard … That was a dark time for me.”

Check out some other reactions to Safaree At Nicki Minaj’s Miami concert below.

nicki’s speech tonight while safaree is in the crowd 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/9HnIl04v4W — welp. (@YSLONIKA) October 7, 2024

Safaree when barbz catch him 😭 pic.twitter.com/jZzKegsrE5 — arin (@arinxnicki) October 7, 2024

Safaree at Nicki’s show… practicing her lyrics on Twitter… buying merchandise…. is this not weird ???? pic.twitter.com/PEatQtyUQJ — WRITE A RAP 🎤 | FAN Account (@WriteARapSis) October 7, 2024

y’all sitting in that arena letting safaree roam around freely and untouched… oh barbies pic.twitter.com/RLQx3wirk8 — i be like… DO IT 4 MY BABY! (@SUCKAW0RLD) October 7, 2024