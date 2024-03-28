Safaree Says He’s Attending Nicki Minaj’s Tour In Disguise – Barbz Not Amused

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj fans rolled their eyes at her ex-boyfriend Safaree’s plan to attend one of her Pink Friday 2 World Tour concerts.

Safaree trolled Nicki Minaj fans by claiming he would attend her Pink Friday 2 World Tour. Nicki’s ex-boyfriend said he intended to show up at her concert in disguise to avoid getting noticed.

“I’m definitely going to a gag city concert In full disguise … yall will not even notice me and I will enjoy the show!!” he wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). “Can’t wait!! Ima document it too and drop a video after.”

He added, “Imma wear a jean vest too! Can’t wait!!”

Safaree’s jean vest comment referenced Nicki’s documentary series My Truth. Nicki criticized him for wearing a jean vest in a memorable clip from the docuseries.

Less than an hour after teasing a trip to “Gag City,” Safaree suggested his X account got hacked. The Barbz did not believe him.

“Wow .. my page was hacked that was not me!!” he wrote. “wtf !! Ridiculous.”

Safaree proved Nicki’s diehard fans were correct by posting several laughing emojis within minutes of his hack claim.

Nicki and Safaree’s relationship ended a decade ago, but it became a topic of conversation again in recent interviews. Kanye West briefly discussed the former couple in a conversation with Big Boy, saying he asked Safaree if Nicki might be interested in a threesome with Ye and Amber Rose. Safaree also downplayed allegations of Nicki threatening him with a knife in an interview with Jason Lee.

“No, I wasn’t almost killed,” Safaree said. “Listen, everybody in relationships go through stuff.”

He added, “I’ve been in so many situations where girls pick things up. Women are emotional creatures, and I understand. I’m older now and I understand that women just react differently to things.”

Nicki’s tour began in March. Check out the fan reactions to Safaree wanting to attend one of her shows below.

safaree is clearly going broke if you guys couldn’t tell. he’s been desperately trying to get nicki’s attention. he wants an @ so the price can go up.. and it’s not happening.. — 𝙗𝙖𝙧𝙞 ᴺᴹ (@BARIJUKU) March 28, 2024

#safaree really misses nicki 🤧 or he missing zoo pic.twitter.com/65jfdu5r8N — ɹǝuǝʇǝǝʍS (@chilluhaveto) March 28, 2024

Safaree and Meek in disguise at Gag City pic.twitter.com/DiK9jE0akH — jafari ✃ (@jafaribarbie) March 28, 2024

When I catch safaree in Gag City

pic.twitter.com/mkZqZ48RPY — 🐘✨ Mr. Eccentric ✨🐘 (@bryant_wintour) March 28, 2024

Safaree trying to enter gag city in private pic.twitter.com/RMJpadKdkU — Don Onika (@DonOnika) March 28, 2024