Safaree Addresses Nicki Minaj Allegedly Chasing Him With Knife

Safaree Samuels and Nicki Minaj dated for several years at the start of Minaj’s music career. There have been reports that the relationship turned violent at times.

“Remember the night you cut me and I almost died the police and ambulance had to take me out the crib on a stretcher,” Safaree tweeted in 2018 while going back and forth with Nicki Minaj on social media.

He also posted, “I had to lie and tell them I was trying to kill myself so they wouldn’t take you to jail. When things like that start happening more than once it’s time to dip.”

That alleged toxic behavior came up during a recent interview with Hollywood Unlocked’s Jason Lee. The celebrity blogger asked Safaree about rumored footage of Minaj chasing him with a knife and destroying his cars.

“No, I wasn’t almost killed,” Safaree told Jason Lee. The Love & Hip Hop reality show alumnus also stated, “Listen, everybody in relationships go through stuff.”

He later added, “I’m not even talking about that, I’ve been in so many situations where girls pick things up. Women are emotional creatures, and I understand. I’m older now and I understand that women just react differently to things.”

After splitting from Nicki Minaj in 2014, Safaree Samuels went on to marry fellow reality show star Erica Mena. The couple had two children before separating. Minaj reportedly married convicted sex offender Kenneth Petty in 2019.