Did Nicki Minaj React To Kenneth Petty’s Rape Accuser’s Interview On ‘The Real’?

In December 2020, stories began circulating on the internet about a then-unknown person claiming to be the woman who was sexually assaulted by Nicki Minaj’s partner Kenneth Petty in 1994. This week, Jennifer Hough shared her story on national television.

During her sit down with The Real talk show, Jennifer Hough recalled her alleged experiences with Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty. Hough reiterated her claims that the couple harassed and threatened her as a way to force her to recant her statement.

“What they did to me and my family wasn’t okay,” said Hough. “It wasn’t right and it doesn’t matter how much money you have. It doesn’t matter what your status is. You can’t intimidate people to make things better for you.”

Nicki Minaj Begins Liking Her Fans’ Tweets

While Nicki Minaj has not directly addressed Jennifer Hough’s allegations, the Queen album creator did begin liking tweets that appear to be responses to The Real interview. Minaj hit the heart button a particular tweet by one of her fans who quoted the rapper’s lyrics from Tasha Cobb’s “I’m Getting Ready” song.

“I ain’t gotta talk the Lord defends me. I watch them all fall for going against me. Cause me all my angels shot the [devil] up. When you was tryna pull me down I leveled up. I leveled up twice, I leveled up three times,” read the liked tweet from @Asi89839085.

The “I’m Getting Ready” tweet was posted by @Asi89839085 at 11:23 am ET on Wednesday. This was around the same time Jennifer Hough’s name was trending on Twitter as users from around the world expressed their views about the troubling situation involving Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty.

Jennifer Hough Is Suing Nicki Minaj & Kenneth Petty

Kenneth Petty was convicted of first-degree attempted rape by force in 1995 and served four years in prison. Police reports claim he committed the assault at knifepoint. Petty is required to register as a sex offender in any state where he resides.

According to Jennifer Hough, the Pettys and their associates began tormenting her and her family after Kenneth Petty failed to register as a sex offender in California. By getting her to recant her story of being raped by Petty as a teenager, it was believed Petty could possibly get his record cleared. Petty eventually pled guilty to not registering.

Jennifer Hough filed a lawsuit against Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty. After her legal team supposedly had trouble serving the defendants, Hough’s lawyer, Tyrone A. Blackburn, was finally able to formally serve the complaint to the 38-year-old entertainer and her spouse.