Nicki Minaj’s Husband Kenneth Petty Pleads Guilty to Failure to Register as Sex Offender in California

Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth “Zoo” Petty has entered a plea deal for failing to register as a sex offender in the state of California “PEOPLE” reports.

According to “PEOPLE”, they have seen court records that show that Petty pleaded guilty on Thursday (Sept. 9) during a virtual hearing. He is now looking at a sentence of up to 10 years in prison and a lifetime of supervised release. He has another four months to wait before he finds out his fate; sentencing has been scheduled for Jan. 24, 2022.

“PEOPLE” reached out to an attorney for Kenneth Petty and a representative for Nicki Minaj but they did not immediately respond to their requests.

In March, Petty was arrested after being indicted for failure to register as a sex offender and pleaded not guilty posting $100,000 bail. It was determined in November 2019 that he was not registered as a sex offender in California where he was residing.

In 1995, Kenneth Petty was convicted for the first-degree attempted rape of a 16-year-old girl and had to register as a sex offender. He received a sentence of 8 to 54 months but spent four years in prison.

In August, Petty’s alleged rape victim, Jennifer Hough, filed a lawsuit against him and Nicki Minaj accusing them of attempting to intimidate her into recanting her rape accusation. The lawsuit also accused the pair of intentional infliction of emotional distress. Hough further alleged that the couple had offered her up to $500,000 to recant her claims.

