Nicki Minaj’s New $19 Million Mansion In Hidden Hills: A Breakdown Of The Luxurious Features And Amenities

Nicki Minaj threw down a boatload of money to cop a brand-new mansion worth almost $20 million. Read more!

After searching for a new home in Los Angeles for several years, Nicki Minaj has finally found a place to settle down.

According to TheDirt.com, the rap star spent $19.5 million on an extravagant estate in the exclusive neighborhood of Hidden Hills, known for its grand homes and affluent residents.

Luxurious Features Of Nicki Minaj’s New Estate

The house’s grandeur is evident in its spacious and meticulously landscaped backyard, which features a separate guesthouse, a poolside cabana, a saltwater pool with a spa, and grassy lawns that span an entire acre.

The home’s opulence is exemplified by its marble floors and generous living space of over 10,000 square feet, with six bedrooms and nine bathrooms!

The main house boasts patios and terraces, and the upstairs master suite offers a secluded balcony with a backyard view. The property also has a garage for three automobiles and plentiful privacy thanks to its significant landscaping.

Before purchasing this home, Nicki Minaj and her husband, Kenneth Petty, had been renting a house.

According to various reports, Nicki is a very wealthy individual with a net worth of over $100 million.

Her previous residence, a lavish $10 million home in the Flats area of Los Angeles, was fit for a queen, featuring six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and a generous 7,000 square feet of living space.

The Desirability Of Hidden Hills Neighborhood In California

Hidden Hills is a desirable neighborhood in California for several reasons.

Nicki’s new mansion is located in the foothills of the Santa Monica Mountains and is known for its secluded, rural atmosphere, despite being just a short drive from Los Angeles.

The neighborhood is also home to many celebrities and wealthy individuals, which adds to its exclusivity and prestige. In addition, the homes in Hidden Hills are often large and lavish, featuring many amenities such as pools, outdoor living spaces, and ample square footage.

Overall, Hidden Hills is a highly sought-after location for those looking for a spacious, elegant home in a private, exclusive setting, which was no doubt a priority for Nicki Minaj, her husband, and their toddler, affectionately known as “Papa Bear.”