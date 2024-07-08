Nicki Minaj Cancels Romania Concert Over “Safety Concerns” Hours Before Headline Set 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj revealed her security team advised her not to perform in Romania because of concerns over “protests in the area.”

Nicki Minaj fans in Romania faced disappointment over the weekend when the NYC icon canceled a performance in the capital city just hours before she was due to appear.

On Sunday (July 7), Minaj announced she would not perform her headline set at the Saga Festival in Bucharest. She revealed her security advised her not to go to the concert due to “safety” concerns over a nearby protest.

“Out of concern for the wellbeing of our team and myself, I have been advised by my security detail not to travel to Romania’s festival tonight due to safety concerns regarding protests in the area,” Minaj explained. “I look forward to seeing you all at another time.

Minaj said that as a mother, she would be foolish to ignore the advice of her security.

“As a mom, I have to make sure I’m making sound decisions for me to make it home to my son and for my team to make it home to their families,” she added. “To not heed the advice of security at this time is simply not what I think I should be doing. I love you and thank you for your understanding and support.”

Out of concern for the well-being of our team and myself, I have been advised by my security detail not to travel to Romania’s festival tonight due to safety concerns regarding protests in the area. I look forward to seeing you all at another time. As a mom, I have to make sure… — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) July 7, 2024

Festival organizers confirmed the news on Instagram and promised a refund for unscanned tickets.

“This has nothing to do with Saga, and is beyond our powers,” they said. “The news has left us all devastated, and we know it’s a huge disappointment for all of you, just as it is for us.”

Meanwhile, Nicki Minaj has been flooding her timeline with memes of Chucky from the Child’s Play movies. Fans believe Minaj is taunting Megan Thee Stallion over rumors Roc Nation purchased 30 million streams for her new album Megan.