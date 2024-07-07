Megan Thee Stallion Accused Of Having 30 Million Bought Streams

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Spotify has reportedly “filtered” 30 million streams of Megan Thee Stallion’s new album, which has reduced her chart status considerably.

It looks like we have some trouble in paradise! The word on the street is that Roc Nation purchased 30 million streams for Megan Thee Stallion‘s new album. How did this happen?

Well, let’s discuss it. First of all, she burst onto the scene with her latest project titled Megan, which had roughly 71 million streams globally. On the Fourth of July, it had the biggest debut of all her albums with just two days of tracking. But, those numbers did not hold up!

There was some sort of filtering on the streams, removing upwards of 30 million. This put her album back to the number 30 spot! They are saying that all of these streams were faked to boost her numbers. I like Megan! I really do! But, I hope this is not what’s happening. However, there are quite a few reports that suggest that’s what’s occurring.

Look at what I found and you tell me what you think.

Megan Thee Stallion’s self titled album “MEGAN” had nearly 30 MILLION streams filtered on Global Spotify, based on its position.



— In 6 days, the album accumulated 60 Million streams, but was near albums doing ~30 Million Streams on the chart.



Why do you think this happened? pic.twitter.com/4Fx8uNVXzx — Pop Flop (@ThePopFlop) July 5, 2024

Spotify basically filtered half of Megan’s streams on their weekly album chart 😭😭 Do yall know how badly streams were botted for this to happen? 💀😭 pic.twitter.com/TMavvWHM5h — Banjee Barbie 💋 (@BoujeeNBanjee) July 5, 2024

Spotify Weekly Albums:



#30. MEGAN

#32. folklore



“folklore” accumulated 39 million streams this week and “MEGAN” accumulated 71 MILLION streams (unfiltered).



So, Spotify filtered over 30 million streams from MEGAN. Congrats organic queen! 👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/kv0TRN4C93 — hex 🇺🇸 (@drawthecateye) July 5, 2024

I wonder how this will pan out? Thoughts? Does this matter? As you think, listen to the album, Megan!