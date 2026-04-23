Nicki Minaj Caught In Discovery Abuse Allegations

Nicki Minaj’s vague courtroom answers in her assault lawsuit are now costing her, as a judge considers sanctions for deliberately dodging discovery questions.

Nicki Minaj is facing serious legal trouble over how she’s handling discovery in her ongoing lawsuit with former manager Brandon Jovan Garrett.

The Los Angeles Superior Court case centers on allegations of assault, battery, and emotional distress, but now the real issue is what’s happening in the courtroom itself.

Garrett’s legal team filed a motion accusing the rapper of deliberately stonewalling the discovery process with responses so weak they’re basically useless.

Here’s what went down in the paperwork.

Nicki Minaj missed a mid-February deadline to answer Garrett’s written questions, and her lawyers asked for more time. She got it.

Then March 6 rolled around and her responses finally showed up, but they were packed with what the court filing calls “vague, repetitive boilerplate objections” that had zero actual information.

The motion describes them as “patently deficient” and says they’ve “obstructed the discovery process” while forcing Garrett to rack up extra legal bills trying to get real answers.

The questions Garrett’s team posed were straightforward. They wanted Minaj to explain her side of the alleged assault, specifically asking her to detail facts supporting her claim that she never threatened his safety.

They also wanted her to address whether Garrett actually suffered lost wages or emotional damage from whatever happened between them.

Instead of answering, according to MyNewsLA, her responses were essentially legal filler.

The motion accuses Minaj of “repeated delays” and filing “sham responses” that together have made it impossible for Garrett to move his case forward.

This kind of discovery abuse is exactly what courts hate to see, and judges typically don’t take kindly to parties who try to hide behind vague language instead of actually answering questions.

Nicki Minaj has faced multiple lawsuits in recent months, but this particular motion highlights a pattern of legal resistance that could backfire in court.

The $3,900 fine Garrett is seeking represents just the tip of what could become a much bigger problem for Nicki Minaj if the judge agrees that she’s been deliberately evasive.

Courts have the power to sanction parties who abuse the discovery process, and those sanctions can include attorney’s fees, fines, and in extreme cases, default judgments that essentially hand the case to the other side.

The next move is up to the judge, who’ll decide whether Minaj’s responses were genuinely insufficient or just standard legal pushback.