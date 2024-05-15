Nicki Minaj Celebrates Historic Pink Friday 2 Tour  

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj went out with a bang after wrapping the North American leg of her Pink Friday 2 Tour earlier this week.

Nicki Minaj is celebrating the success of her Pink Friday 2 Tour, wrapping the U.S. leg after selling out every show.

The NYC icon kicked off her tour in March with a stop in Oakland, California. She brought Gag City across the country to another 34 shows before the finale in Oklahoma City earlier this week.

On Tuesday (May 14), Minaj hopped on Instagram to thank her loyal supporters for helping her make history. She posted a clip of Angela Yee giving her flowers for selling out every show of the North America leg of her tour.

“36 shows consecutively sold out,” Yee noted on a recent episode of her podcast. “She is the only female rapper in history to do it and it’s the highest grossing tour by a female rapper in history.”

Nicki Minaj posted a lengthy caption paying homage to The Barbz and every Gag City resident. She also thanked her team for making the show happen “in the most over the top, stunning & unique way,” before hinting that the tour may return Stateside.

“We’re just getting started tho. So many ppl have asked if I’d consider adding more US DATES,” she teased. “Anyway, headed to Europe in a few days. Love you.”