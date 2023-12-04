Nicki Minaj Cancels Chicago Concert Appearance Ahead Of “Pink Friday 2” Release

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj is preparing to let loose her fifth studio album in the coming days. However, the Young Money rapper had some bad news for her fans in the Windy City.

“I won’t be able to perform [tomorrow] in #Chicago for Jingle Ball,” she tweeted on Sunday (December 3). “I was so excited to see you guys. [Please] accept my sincerest apologies. I’ll make it up to you on the Chicago stops of my tour early next year,” Nicki Minaj tweeted on December 3. “My beloved brother/boss stepped up for me so that I wouldn’t have to push my album back. His name is Lil Wayne AKA the GOAT. He will perform [tomorrow at] the Chicago show.”

Nicki Minaj went on to let her followers know that she still plans to perform at the Atlanta Jingle Ball on December 14 and the Miami Jingle Ball on December 16.

Pink Friday 2 is scheduled to arrive on Friday (December 8). The sequel to 2010’s Pink Friday will be the rap superstar’s first full-length album since 2018’s Queen.

Nicki Minaj has raised the expectation bar very high for her upcoming body of work. Last month, she declared Pink Friday 2 will be one of the greatest albums of all time.

The original Pink Friday hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and earned a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Album at the 54th annual ceremony in 2012. Queen peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200.