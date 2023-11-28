Nicki Minaj Declares “Pink Friday 2” Will Be One Of The Greatest Albums Of All Time

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Harajuku Barbie tells her fans to prepare for excellence.

Nicki Minaj is fully in promotional mode at the moment. The veteran rapper will release her fifth studio LP, Pink Friday 2, five years after her previous album.

Before Pink Friday 2 arrives on DSPs, Nicki Minaj wants her diehard fans to know she views the project as an all-timer. She took to X (formerly Twitter) to hype up the forthcoming body of work.

“Dear Barbz, it just dawned on me; I am about to release one of the greatest albums of ALL TIME. Love always, Harajuku #Barbie,” tweeted Minaj on Monday, November 27.

Pink Friday 2 follows 2018’s Queen album. Queen debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart and received generally positive reviews from professional critics.

Originally, Nicki Minaj’s next full-length musical effort had an October 20 release date. The New York City-raised MC later pushed the project back to November 17 before finally settling on December 8.

Pink Friday 2 will likely include the singles “Super Freaky Girl,” “Red Ruby da Sleeze” and “Last Time I Saw You.” Minaj earned her third No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 when “Super Freaky Girl” reached the pinnacle of the chart in 2022.

2023 saw Nicki Minaj achieve more Billboard chart success. Her Ice Spice collaborations “Princess Diana” (No. 4) and “Barbie World” (No. 7) both peaked inside the Top 10. “Last Time I Saw You” made it to No. 23.

The 2023 Billboard Music Awards presented Minaj with the Top Rap Female Artist trophy. In addition, “Barbie World” earned Grammy Award nominations for Best Rap Song and Best Song Written For Visual Media.