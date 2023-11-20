Nicki Minaj Triumphs With First Top Female Rapper Win At 2023 Billboard Music Awards

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj accepted her Billboard Music Award virtually, celebrating another career milestone with heartfelt gratitude.

Nicki Minaj marked another milestone in her illustrious career after winning her first Top Female Rap Artist at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards in Culver City, California.

She beat out Doja Cat and Ice Spice to take home the prize. Nicki’s latest win adds to her collection of Billboard Music Awards, giving her five Billboard Awards and her first in the Top Female Rap Artist category.

Nicki Minaj, who couldn’t attend the ceremony in person, delivered her acceptance speech via a pre-recorded video, ensuring her presence was felt despite her physical absence.

In her speech, Minaj expressed heartfelt gratitude, highlighting the significance of this award in her journey. She thanked her fans, affectionately known as “Barbz,” for their unwavering support, emphasizing their role in her success.

“Barbz, you are amazing. I appreciate you so much and I can’t wait to share Pink Friday 2 with you on my birthday,” Nicki Minaj said before blowing her fans a huge kiss.

Nicki Minaj had a breakout in 2023. She released top singles like “Princess Diana” with Ice Spice and “Barbie World,” which also featured Ice Spice. Nicki plans to release her fifth studio album Pink Friday 2, on December 8.

Nicki’s Young Money Records brethren Drake has already racked up numerous awards, including Top Rap Touring Artist, Top Male Rap Artist, and Top Rap Artist.

Other winners include SZA, The Weeknd, Bad Bunny, Karol G, Burna Boy, and Beyonce.