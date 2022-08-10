Nicki Minaj Claims Drake Is Hiding His Billionaire Status  

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

According to Nicki Minaj, Drake is the only billionaire she knows who won’t reveal just how much he is worth.

The NYC rapper performed with Drake and Lil Wayne at the Young Money reunion in Toronto this weekend. Nicki took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday (Aug. 9) to share a video of her boarding a plane, presumably to travel back from the concert, courtesy of Drake. According to Nicki Minaj, her “billionaire” Canadian friend fixed it for her.

“Look. This is what happens when you got a rich,” she began before quickly correcting herself. “I’m sorry, a very rich, a very rich, rich, rich, rich, Canadian friend who’s the only billionaire that I know that don’t want people to know he’s a billionaire. I get it, but…” she added but then trailed off. Check out the video below.

While Champagne Papi’s exact net worth is uncertain, earlier this year, he laughed off his placement in a Hip-Hop rich list. Former Forbes Senior Editor Zack O’Malley Greenburg released his rankings of the highest-paid Hip Hop artists for 2021, listing Drake in fourth place with earnings of $50 million. In response, Drake added a single laughing emoji, suggesting he may have earned a lot more.

Nicki Minaj Jokes That Drake Is Her Ex

Meanwhile, earlier on Tuesday (Aug. 9), Nicki Minaj shared a snap of her boarding the jet. She also posted a sweet video with Drizzy’s mother, Sandi Graham, referring to her as “my ex-mom-in-law.”

Drake laughs in the background as Nicki jokes, “tell your son don’t speak to me no more.” The pair then carried on the banter in the comments section.

“Barbz I’m gagging,” Drake penned, adding, “It’s the everything for meeeeee…” Nicki Minaj gently teased him in response, writing, “You still didn’t even say it right. Bye MR. CHAMPAGNE,” she wrote