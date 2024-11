Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj was minding her business on Instagram Live when a troll entered the chat, asking if she was “high again.”

Nicki Minaj didn’t mince her words, blasting a troll who asked if she was high while on Instagram Live.

On Monday (November 25) the NYC rap icon was in the middle of a talk with her fans when a troll entered the chat, asking if she was under the influence.

“Am I high again?” Minaj responded. “Sweetie, sweet baby Ray. Yes I’m high. I’m the highest streamed female rapper again on Spotify.”

Nicki Minaj then proceeded to go in on the troll, adding, “If that’s what you meant by high again before you got your ass blocked and cursed.”

She continued her rant, taunting the troll, adding, “I’ll get high right now, b####. The f### wrong with you ho? F### you think you talking ‘bout? Who the f### you think you talking to?”

Nicki Minaj then doubled down before joking that she would return later to show what “high” looks like.

“No, I am not high as a kite,” she replied to another comment. “Oh, trust me…give me about eight to nine hours, and I’ll come back if you want to see that level.”

The “Barbie World” hitmaker has previously been open about smoking marijuana, although she has denied taking hard drugs.

Nicki Minaj Drops New Music & Teases 2025 Plans

Meanwhile, Nicki Minaj recently teased some announcements for 2025, including a new album and tour. She confirmed she will be hitting the road alongside the “next official album.”

However, she clarified, “you’ll be notified of a tour in 2025. With the album. Not that the tour will start in 2025.”

Fans are gearing up for Pink Friday 2 – The Hiatus, the final deluxe version of her 2023 album Pink Friday 2. The project is set for release on December 13.

Nicki Minaj also dropped off some previously unreleased music with the 10th anniversary edition of her 2014 album The Pinkprint. She shared four new songs, including “If It’s Okay,” featuring David Guetta & Davido.