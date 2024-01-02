Nicki Minaj Clarifies Confusion Over Red Lambo Truck Gift To Funny Marco 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj seemingly came through for Funny Marco after the comedian asked her to buy him a red Lambo truck during their hilarious interview.

Nicki Minaj has made good on her promise to get Funny Marco a Christmas gift following their recent sit-down.

The rap icon chopped it up with the comedian in a hilariously awkward interview to promote her latest album, Pink Friday 2. The duo met up during the holiday season, leading Marco to ask his guest for a gift.

After confirming he would like “lamb,” Minaj questioned what restaurant he’d like it from. However, Marco was really pushing his luck and was actually referring to a Lamborghini. A red “2 X7,” to be specific.

After rolling her eyes and going silent, Minaj jokes, “Nicki left. You have reached her business manager.”

Nonetheless, despite initially ignoring his request, the “Barbie World” hitmaker apparently changed her mind. On New Year’s Day (January 1), Nicki Minaj took to her Instagram Story with a surprise for Funny Marco.

She posted a photo of a red Lambo truck telling Marco to “look outside your window right now,” for his “surprise.”

Nicki Minaj’s Business Manager processed the order for Funny Marco😭😭 pic.twitter.com/zi3yL0vRXq — Barbie Charts (@barbiecharts) January 2, 2024

Marco re-posted the photo, writing “biggest gift,” while noting his his appreciation for the rapper.

Unfortunately, it appears Nicki Minaj was trolling. She followed up with another post revealing her team misheard her request to get Marco the “best lamb chops” and not a “red Lambo truck.”

Minaj then took to Instagram Live to explain further. “There seems to have been some sort of a mix up with something that I posted,” she said before teasing that he could have gotten his wish if things had gone differently during their interview. “So Funny Marco, if you’re seeing this, you should have let me win ‘Rock, Paper, Scissors.’”