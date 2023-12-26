Nicki Minaj Talks Artist Turning Down “Pink Friday 2” Feature: “They Don’t Think I Like Them”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Who was the rap star talking about?

Nicki Minaj appeared on Funny Marco’s Open Thoughts show to promote her new Pink Friday 2 album. The comedian questioned the Hip-Hop recording artist about potential guest features.

“Has it ever happened where you wanted a feature and it didn’t happen?” Funny Marco asked Nicki Minaj. She responded, “On this album, there definitely was a feature that I wanted on a song called ‘Cow Girl.'”

The Queens, New York native also added, “The person, at first, recorded it and sent it back. Then the person hit me one day and said they were in a ‘different era.’ I was like, ‘Oh, okay. So you tell me that months later.'”

Nicki Minaj continued, “Then after that, their people apparently said they wanted to do it, now that they’re not in that ‘era’ anymore. We said, ‘OK. Let’s see.’ Then we got another few comments saying that they don’t really think I like them.”

Minaj has had public rivalries with numerous other celebrities throughout her career. In particular, she publicly feuded with other female rappers like Lil Kim, Remy Ma, Cardi B, Coi Leray and Latto.

Pink Friday 2 does feature J. Cole, Lil Wayne, Tate Kobang, Drake, Lourdiz, Lil Uzi Vert, Future, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, 50 Cent, Keyshia Cole, and Monica. Minaj’s fifth studio LP arrived on December 8.

Upon its release, Pink Friday 2 debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 228,000 first-week units. Nicki Minaj now has three Number Ones on the chart which sets the record for female rappers.