Coi Leray and Nicki Minaj confirmed they teamed up for a single titled “Blick Blick” a month after Benzino let the news slip on Clubhouse.

Benzino wasn’t lying — his daughter Coi Leray actually teamed up with Nicki Minaj for a song.

Coi Leray and Nicki Minaj announced a collaboration titled “Blick Blick” on Monday (March 14). The reveal vindicated Benzino, who leaked information about the track during a Clubhouse conversation in February.

After Benzino let it slip on a public platform, Nicki Minaj denied the song’s existence.

“I don’t have a collab coming with anyone,” she claimed on Instagram.

Benzino even issued an apology to his daughter and Nicki Minaj.

“I just wanna apologize to Coi, Nicki everyone involved, I meant no harm nor did I mean to offend or disrespect anyone,” he wrote via Twitter. “I know better, it’s a business of trust and I broke that. I feel horrible and sad. I am 100 percent in the wrong and it will never happen again. Smh.”

As it turns out, Benzino simply jumped the gun. Nicki Minaj hyped up the collaboration a month later, calling her feature a “verse of the year” contender.

“And no you won’t be able to learn the verse right away so don’t try,” she told her Twitter followers. “Breath control. Breathe. Meditate. Diction exercises. Do that for the next 4 days. Then maybe. but I can’t make any promithis promithis promithis.”

Coi Leray's "Blick Blick" drops on Friday (March 18).