Nicki Minaj Congratulates Chrisean Rock On New Baby As Blueface Continues Partying With BM No. 1 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Chrisean Rock wants to have a playdate with Nicki Minaj after joining her in the “boy mum club” following the birth of her son.

Nicki Minaj is showing love to Chrisean Rock, who gave birth to her first child, a son with “Thotiana” rapper Blueface on Sunday (September 3).

The reality TV starlet stayed true to her brand during the delivery, welcoming her little bundle of joy during an Instagram Live stream. Shortly after giving birth, Rock revealed she named her son after herself.

“His name is Chrisean and he will be loved n respected,” she announced.

Fellow celeb mom Nicki Minaj congratulated the new mother on her new arrival. I see that Chrisean delivered her baby,” the NYC icon said during an appearance on Rashidah Ali’s “It’s On Site” radio show Sunday night. “Congratulations to her! And welcome to the boy mum club.”

Word got back to Chrisean Rock, who thanked Nicki Minaj and suggested they hang out together with their sons.

“Shout out to Nicki for shouting me out for having a baby boy!” the “Vibe” hitmaker said on IG Live. “So when we going on a little play date, Nicki? Put me in the studio, Nicki. Nicki really shouted my little baby out.”

watching her with her babyboy got me teary eyed. she looks so lit up & in love. @ChriseanMalone is going to be an amazing mommy🫂💙 & she also shouts nicki out for her shout out to her🥰 !! boy mom supporting boy mom🫶🏼 #BaddiesEast #Chrisean pic.twitter.com/39wrTQJVm9 — what bar b####?! (@realitygworls) September 4, 2023

In another clip, the new mother gushed over her precious little boy, showering him with love and affection. She also acknowledged the drama between her and Blueface over their baby.

“Hi my name is Chrisean, I’m your mom,” she began. “I love you, love you so much. And it’s so crazy because you started a whole riot before you got here.”

She continued, “I was going through so much and this is like the purest thing ever. He was going crazy about you?”

Blueface Says “I Will Never Go Back”

Meanwhile, Blueface is yet to publicly acknowledge his son’s birth, although he insists he will never reconcile with Chrisean Rock. The Los Angeles native took a break from partying with the mother of his other two children to post a social media update. He also shared multiple videos from his night out.

“Please keep me an rock out the same conversation,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter) Sunday night. “Respect my BM #1 that’s what it is an that’s what it’s gone be I will never go back to that I know what’s best for me respectfully.”

Please keep me an rock out the same conversation respect my BM #1 that’s what it is an that’s what it’s gone be I will never go back to that I know what’s best for me respectfully — blueface (@bluefacebleedem) September 4, 2023

In a follow-up post, he showed love to Jaidyn Alexis, praising her for her longstanding loyalty.

“Keep it about blue an Jaidyn this is not some random girl I picked up to make somebody jealous or troll,” he added. “Jaidyn been right here for 10 years an 2 kids ain’t never stepped out with another man I won’t find nobody else that solid this late in the game I’m not letting up off her.”