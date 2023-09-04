Chrisean Rock Welcomes Son During Instagram Live: Announces Name; He’s A Junior! 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Chrisean Rock gave birth to her son with Blueface while sharing the delivery with her fans on Instagram Live.

Chrisean Rock and Blueface have welcomed a baby son.

The reality TV starlet streamed the birth live on Instagram Sunday (September 3), from the delivery room. While Blueface wasn’t present Chrisean was surrounded by her family and “prayer warriors.” The “Thotiana” rapper was reportedly partying with the mother of his other two children, Jaiydn Alexis.

Chrisean Rock just gave birth and Blueface is at a damn party wtf man 😭 pic.twitter.com/dEynXnIbWV — Katsu (@actuallykatsu) September 3, 2023

Shortly after the birth, Chrisean Rock took to social media to reveal her son’s name while addressing why Blueface was not in the delivery room. She also promised to do all it takes to shield their child from hate.

“I simply ain’t invite him I went to my city to have my child,” she penned on X (formerly Twitter). “None of you weird ass ppl ain’t finna be around my son I’m all he got I’ma do everything I can to protect him from hate and jealousy or anything.”

Chrisean Rock Reveals Her Son’s Name

Chrisean concluded her post by announcing their little boy is named after his mother. “His name is Chrisean and he will be loved n respected,” she declared.

I simply ain’t invite him I went to my city to have my child . None of you weird ass ppl ain’t finna be around my son I’m all he got I’ma do everything I can to protect him from hate and jealousy or anything. His name is Chrisean and he will be loved n respected 💯 . — ChriseanRock (@ChriseanMalone) September 4, 2023

In a separate post, Chrisean Rock shared her enthusiasm for what lies ahead and teased some new music and an upcoming acting career.

“I CAN’T WAIT TO REVEAL THE LEVELING UP THE NEW NEW NEW EVERYTHING,” she wrote on Instagram. “I CAN’T WAIT TO FLY BACK TO LA AFTER HEALING N MOVE IN MY NEW HOME GOD SO GOOD…. I’M PRESSING PLAY ON NEW BEGINNINGS NEW MUSIC /MOVIES I’M JUST BEYOND GRATEFUL THANK YOU JESUS.”

During the live stream, Chrisean Rock revealed that her water actually broke two days ago, but didn’t realize what was happening. Despite sharing the birth with her Instagram followers, Rock felt exposed in front of the medical staff. “You know how cardiologists do hearts? Well, we do vaginas!” one of the team explained in a hilarious moment. Check out the moment Chrisean and Blueface’s came into the world below.