Cops Rush To Nicki Minaj’s House Twice In Terrifying Swatting Incidents

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The cops were called to Nicki Minaj’s house twice over claims she was abusing for 3-year-old son – but it turned out to be nothing but a hoax. Read more!

Nicki Minaj and husband Kenneth Petty recently found themselves at the center of an unwelcome police investigation. Earlier this week, the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department was alerted to allegations of child abuse at their home and an alleged house fire, according to TMZ.

Upon investigation, these claims were found to be baseless, and law enforcement sources attribute this to a “swatting” prank, a growing concern for authorities across the nation.

Swatting, a distressing prank call, involves tricking a large police response to a person’s home. This wasteful and dangerous act is becoming increasingly prevalent, even among celebrities such as Lil Wayne, who faced similar incidents. The couple’s home was targeted twice within 24 hours with false reports.

Petty and Minaj’s almost three-year-old son, affectionately known as “Papa Bear,” was the subject of the initial false abuse claim. In the second instance, an anonymous caller falsely reported a fire at the artist’s residence.

Law enforcement officials have confirmed both calls were fraudulent and reassured the public that no harm came to the family or their property.

The rapper is reportedly taking legal steps to ensure the individuals responsible for the swatting prank are held accountable, which could lead to potential criminal charges.

One of rap’s most popular toddlers, Papa Bear will celebrate his third birthday in September.

Meanwhile, Minaj continues to mark milestones in her career, having recently reached 159 million followers on Instagram and 22.9 million followers on Twitter. Nicki Minaj also recently announced her new album would arrive on October 20, 2023.