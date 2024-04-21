Nicki Minaj Criticized For Throwing Back Flying Object That Nearly Hit Her Into Crowd

Video of the rap superstar, who’s currently on The Pink Friday 2 Tour, started making the rounds on Saturday (April 21).

Nicki Minaj is under fire once again after she decided to throw back an object that nearly hit her into the crowd. Video of the rap superstar, who’s currently on The Pink Friday 2 Tour, started making the rounds on Saturday (April 21). In the clip, Minaj is seen rapping onstage at a stop in Detroit before something narrowly misses her head. Instead of letting it go, she picks up the object and throws it back into the audience.

While many people applauded the move, others thought it was reckless. As one person wrote, “Why she would throw it back in a crowd of people not knowing who threw it or who she actually hit?” Another said, “Well that was stupid!! What are the odds that she hit the same person who threw it. Most likely it was an innocent bystander who got hit that will now sue.”

Whatever the case, Minaj clearly wasn’t too bothered by it and continued the show.

The Pink Friday 2 Tour has been going well thus far. Although last week Nicki Minaj she alleged she was targeted by somebody intent on sabotaging the run. On Wednesday evening (April 17), moments before she was due to hit the stage, Minaj fired off a complaint about an alleged conspiracy to prevent her from performing in Montreal.

“Yesterday my flight scheduled for midnight shut their plane down @ 12:58pm,” she began a lengthy post. “Never in 15 years have I heard of anything like that. A 70K G4 and thought we were going to PAY THEM for that flight as well as whatever flight I’d have to get on next. They thought wrong. For a 930pm show in Canada. When we got to the plane, they then said they were ‘STILL FUELING.’ At 630pm, they said they were ‘still fueling’ (for an hour & a half flight).”

She followed up with another post in a Spaces chat on Twitter (X), insisting she was almost a victim of sabotage. She continued, “The plane had to time out and they wouldn’t be able to start until 6 A.M. The plane has to time out for a less than two-hour flight? You thought that you were going to be able to scam some money? They on they last legs, chile. A lot of people, they don’t really have a sure thing anymore. So, that’s why the desperation is starting to kick in.”

In any event, watch the new debacle above.