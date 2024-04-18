Nicki Minaj Accuses Unnamed Enemy of “Sabotage” After Narrowly Missing Tour Stop 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj claimed someone is trying to sabotage her tour after a series of mishaps put her Montreal gig in jeopardy.

Nicki Minaj believes she’s been targeted by somebody intent on sabotaging her Pink Friday 2 tour.

On Wednesday evening (April 17), moments before she was due to hit the stage, Minaj took to social media to complain about an alleged conspiracy to prevent her from performing in Montreal.

“Yesterday my flight scheduled for midnight shut their plane down @ 12:58pm,” she began a lengthy post. “Never in 15 years have I heard of anything like that. A 70K G4 and thought we were going to PAY THEM for that flight as well as whatever flight I’d have to get on next. They thought wrong.”

Minaj explained that her team asked if they could depart at 1: P.M. but was told 3 P.M., which was then further delayed to 5 P.M.

“For a 930pm show in Canada. When we got to the plane, they then said they were “STILL FUELING”. At 630pm, they said they were “still fueling” (for an hour & a half flight),” she added.

According to Nicki Minaj, she was given a more intensive search than usual upon arrival in Canada despite time running out ahead of her tour stop. However, ultimately, Minaj made it to her concert in the nick of time.

“The sabotage be real but GOD IS REALER. I’ll be on stage in 15 mins. Barbz, I can’t wait to see you. We’re going to have a magical night. Love you. My apologies. I’m going to get to the bottom of this when I get off stage,” she concluded.

— Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) April 18, 2024

Nicki Minaj Doubles Down

Nicki Minaj doubled down on sabotage accusations in a Spaces chat on X (formerly Twitter) after her concert.

“The plane had to time out and they wouldn’t be able to start until 6 A.M. The plane has to time out for a less than two-hour flight?” she questioned. “You thought that you were going to be able to scam some money?”

She continued, venting about an unnamed enemy plotting against her due to the success of her tour. “They on they last legs, chile,” she said. “A lot of people, they don’t really have a sure thing anymore. So, that’s why the desperation is starting to kick in.”