Nicki Minaj’s Husband Allowed To Travel For International Pink Friday 2 Tour Dates

The 46-year-old felon pled guilty to attempted rape in 1995.

A judge granted Kenneth Petty permission to leave the United States with his wife. The husband of Hip-Hop superstar Nicki Minaj remains on federal probation for failing to register as a sex offender in California.

According to Los Angeles-based court reporter Meghann Cuniff, Judge Michael Fitzgerald signed an order allowing Kenneth Petty to attend international dates for Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday 2 World Tour.

“Mr. Petty is permitted to travel internationally from April 17, 2024 to July 14, 2024. Mr. Petty shall keep his probation officer updated with the details of his travel itinerary as needed,” court documents read.

Good news for Nicki Minaj: Her husband is now legally authorized to accompany her on her Pink Friday 2 world tour.



Judge Michael Fitzgerald in Los Angeles signed the travel order today for Kenneth Petty, who is on federal probation for failing to register as a sex offender. pic.twitter.com/ehSIiAuXlI — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) April 16, 2024

Kenneth Petty’s legal team requested the travel exception. His lawyers claimed the New York native needed to join Nicki Minaj on tour for “various purposes, including childcare.” The couple have a 3-year-old son together.

Minaj heads to Canada for an April 17 concert in Montreal. Her Pink Friday 2 World Tour also features stops in the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France and other European countries.

Kenneth Petty pled guilty to attempted rape in a 1995 case in New York and served four years in prison. In 2021, he also pled guilty to failing to register as a sex offender in California which led to his current probation status.