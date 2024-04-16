Nicki Minaj’s Sex Offender Husband Begs Judge To Let Him Join Her On World Tour

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty, who is on probation for failing to register as a sex offender, needs permission to leave the country.

Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty hoped to join her overseas for her world tour, but he needed a judge to clear the path. According to court documents obtained by AllHipHop, Petty requested permission to travel with his wife in a motion filed on Monday (April 15). He cited childcare as one of the reasons he needed to be with her.

“Mr. Petty and Mrs. Petty believe Mr. Petty is necessary to accompany the family on the tour for various purposes, including childcare,” Petty’s lawyers wrote. “The anticipated travel schedule begins on April 17, 2024 and continues periodically to July 14, 2024. The travel schedule calls for travel to several countries including Canada, Sweden, Denmark, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Austria, Ireland, Switzerland and Romania.”

Petty was forced to ask a judge for clearance because he is on probation for failing to register as a sex offender. Minaj’s husband claimed there were no objections to his travel plans.

“The Government has been notified about this application and takes no position on Mr. Petty’s travel request,” Petty’s lawyers wrote. “Mr. Petty’s probation officer has been notified of this application and does not oppose Mr. Petty’s travel request.”

Petty attempted to file his motion for travel under seal. Judge Michael Fitzgerald rejected Petty’s efforts to seal the request.

Minaj’s Pink Friday 2 World Tour heads to Canada this week with overseas dates looming. Petty awaited Judge Fitzgerald’s ruling on the travel request.

“Mr. Petty shall keep his probation officer updated with the details of his travel itinerary as needed,” his lawyers proposed. “At the conclusion of the travel, Mr. Petty must return to Los Angeles County and must check in with his probation officer upon returning. Mr. Petty must also provide an itinerary to his probation officer prior to travel and follow all directives of the probation officer.”

Petty punched a security guard at one of Minaj’s shows in Germany the last time he traveled internationally. The victim sued the couple, but they never responded to the complaint. A default judgment ordered them to pay more than $500,000 to the plaintiff.