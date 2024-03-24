Nicki Minaj, Kenneth Petty Lack Of Response To Assault Lawsuit Will Cost The Couple $500K

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty’s disregard for legal proceedings by a security guard is going to cost them over $500,000. Read more!

Nicki Minaj and her husband, Kenneth Petty, have been ordered to cough up $500,000 to a security guard who claimed they assaulted him.

The Los Angeles County Superior Court issued a default judgment against the celebrity couple for failing to address the lawsuit the security guard, Thomas Weidenmuller, filed.

The case stems from an altercation at a 2019 concert in Germany after a fan rushed the stage during her set. Weidenmuller said Nicki Minaj blamed a female security guard for the incident.

Weidenmuller said he spoke to Nicki about the incident, and later that day, Kenneth Petty found Weidenmuller, punched him in the face, and broke his jaw.

This assault, as alleged in the lawsuit, was not only unprovoked but also intentional, leaving Weidenmuller with five plates in his face.

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty did not formally respond to the suit, so the court entered a default judgment against them.

Representatives for Minaj and Petty have yet to make an official statement regarding the lawsuit or the default judgment.