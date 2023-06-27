Nicki Minaj Debuts Collab With Young Thug And Juice WRLD From ‘BUSINESS IS BUSINESS’ Metro Boomin Version

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj revealed she recorded her verse years ago while in the studio with Young Thug and Juice WRLD but couldn’t get it cleared.

Nicki Minaj hopped on Instagram Live Monday night (Jun. 26) to celebrate the release of “Money,” her new song with Young Thug and Juice WRLD, featuring on the Metro Boomin version of Thugger’s BUSINESS IS BUSINESS.

“Money” was trending No. 1 with Nicki Minaj and Juice WRLD in the United States hours after the release. Listen to it below and stream BUSINESS IS BUSINESS at the end of the page.

The super-producer confirmed the project’s release earlier on Monday, taking to Instagram with the new tracklist. As well as new features from Juice WRLD & Nicki Minaj, Metro’s version includes an edited tracklist and another new song, “Sake Of My Kids.”

Nicki Minaj Says “Free Young Thug”

During her IG Live, the NYC icon gave Young Thug his flowers highlighting his impact on Hip-Hop.

“We can’t not have Thug,” she declared. “I didn’t realize, and I think a lot of people didn’t realize how important Young Thug is to the culture of rap. We really need him home. This man is a different level of talent.”

She also revealed Juice WRLD gave her the song “years ago” while they were in the studio with Thug. She recalled the song “gave me a reggae feel,” and she marveled at how Young Thug “sounded like a Jamaican artist and a Southern artist” simultaneously.

According to Nicki Minaj, they struggled to get clearance, and the song didn’t see the light of day. However, Thug’s people reached out two weeks ago, and she “fell in love” with the track all over again. After “a bunch of changes to make it cleaner,” the song eventually made it to Metro’s tracklist.

Nicki Minaj also praised “Young Money’s own Drizzy Drake” for doing what “had to be done” on his BUSINESS IS BUSINESS verse. “They both bodied, but you could just tell Drizzy had something to prove with that muthafuckin verse,’ she added. “I didn’t think I was gonna get the bar-heavy Drake.”

BUSINESS IS BUSINESS – Metro’s version