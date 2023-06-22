Young Thug Releasing New Album From Behind Bars With Help Of Metro Boomin

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Young Thug, who remains in jail awaiting trail in the YSL RICO case, announced a project titled ‘Business Is Business.’

Young Thug awaits trial in the YSL RICO case, but his legal troubles aren’t stopping him from dropping music.

The embattled rapper revealed the imminent release of a new album titled Business Is Business on Thursday (June 22). He tagged Metro Boomin in the announcement.

“BUSINESS IS BUSINESS TONIGHT,” Young Thug declared via Instagram. “@metroboomin let’s go.”

Metro Boomin confirmed the album’s release in his own Instagram post.

“BUSINESS IS BUSINESS THE ALBUM AVAILABLE WORLDWIDE TONIGHT!!” he wrote. “DROP SOME [fire emojis] IF YOU READY. #FREETWIN I LOVE YOU BRO.”

Last week, Young Thug teased the project by sharing a QR code on social media. Business Is Business will be his first album since 2021’s Punk.

Young Thug remains in jail with no start date in sight for the YSL RICO trial. Jury selection began in January, but no jurors have been seated over the past six months.

The 300 Entertainment artist was one of 28 people named in the original indictment against YSL members. Gunna, Young Thug’s brother Unfoonk and others accepted plea deals in the RICO case.

Young Thug is one of the eight defendants left in the YSL RICO trial. Several co-defendants had their cases severed during the slow-moving jury selection process.