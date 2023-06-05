Young Thug’s Brother Unfoonk Going To Prison After Violating Terms Of RICO Case Plea Deal

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Unfoonk was arrested on a gun charge while out on probation, which he was serving as part of a plea deal in the YSL RICO case.

A Georgia judge sentenced Young Thug’s brother Unfoonk to more than nine months in prison on Monday (June 5).

Judge Ural Glanville sent Young Thug’s brother to prison for a probation violation. Unfoonk violated the terms of a plea deal when he was arrested on a gun charge in May.

Last December, Unfoonk accepted a plea deal in the highly publicized YSL RICO case. He pleaded guilty to one count of violating the RICO Act and one count of theft by receiving stolen property.

Unfoonk, whose real name is Quantavious Grier, received a 12-year sentence in the RICO case. The plea deal allowed him to get out of jail with two years commuted and the remaining 10 years on probation.

Young Thug’s brother was prohibited from possessing a gun while on probation. Last month, authorities caught Unfoonk with a firearm during a traffic stop.

Unfoonk’s attorney requested a lenient punishment for her client at Monday’s hearing. Judge Glanville sided with the prosecution, ordering Unfoonk to serve the remainder of the RICO sentence behind bars.

“You got arrested with a gun within six months of you being placed on probation,” Judge Glanville told Unfoonk. “And I agree with the State that you’re not a candidate for probation because all you had to do is just complete your probation and do what you’re supposed to do. Instead, you were riding around in a car with a gun in violation of your probation and what this court explicitly had conversations with you about … And for that reason, sir, I’m gonna revoke the balance of nine years and six months. And you will serve that in the Department of Corrections.”

Unfoonk’s brother Young Thug awaits trial in the YSL RICO case. Jury selection started in January and could last through the summer.