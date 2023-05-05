Young Thug’s Brother Unfoonk Arrested On Gun Charge  

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Quantavious Grier, a.k.a. Unfoonk, the brother of rapper Young Thug was hit with a gun charge after taking a plea deal in the YSL RICO case.

Young Thug’s brother Unfoonk’s legal woes continue to mount.

Quantavious Grier, a.k.a. Unfoonk has been arrested on a gun charge months after accepting a plea deal in the YSL RICO case.

The rapper agreed to a series of probation conditions as part of his plea deal, including one that prohibited him from having a gun.

According to multiple reports, Unfoonk faces charges including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and unlawful for a person employed by or associated with a criminal street gang. Authorities booked him into the Fulton County Jail on Thursday (May 4).

It is unclear how this charge affects his plea deal. Back in December, Unfoonk pleaded guilty to one count of violating the RICO Act and one count of theft by receiving stolen property. He received a 12-year sentence, with two of those years commuted. He will also remain on probation for ten years.

The rapper also agreed to a series of probation conditions. He must not have any contact with his brother Young Thug or any of the YSL Rico case defendants until the case is over.

In addition, he must serve 750 hours of community service and adhere to a 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew.

After accepting the plea deal, Unfoonk was accused of snitching on Young Thug and other YSL defendants. He denied the allegation on Instagram, writing, “Damn people really think I told on my own brother SMH.”

He added, “Show me in my paper work I told on anybody lol, I’m not fenna entertain any of it, peace and blessings. Read about Unfoonk’s plea deal at AllHipHop.com.