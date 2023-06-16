Young Thug Posts Cryptic Countdown QR Code With Metro Boomin, London On Da Track, And Other Producers 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Young Thug and the producers mysteriously announced the arrival of an upcoming offering set to drop around Friday, June 16.

Young Thug has social media playing detective after teasing a cryptic message announcing the arrival of an unspecified offering coming soon.

And it wasn’t just Thugger with the mysterious posts, either. Several producers were also in on the act, leading many to believe Young Thug has an album coming.

As Thursday rolled into Friday (Jun. 16), and shortly after his former YSL co-defendant Gunna released his first post-jail album, Young Thug shared his teaser on Instagram in the form of a QR Code. When scanned, the code leads to a countdown timer which looks set to time out around next Friday.

He added another puzzle piece, writing, “BUSINESS IS BUSINESS” in the caption.

Once the QR code began popping up on the accounts of some producers, all former Young Thug collaborators.

Metro Boomin shared an identical post alongside a pair of emojis – a suitcase and a handshake. London On Da Track added “[one hundred percent]”

808 Mafia producer Southside posted the QR code four times alongside the caption “Overly free slime,” while tagging Young Thug. Wheezy and Chase B also joined in the confusion with duplicate posts.

Young Thug is currently behind bars awaiting trial for RICO charges against him and the YSL crew. Jury selection began in January, but the case has been plagued with delays.

Meanwhile, Gunna shared his first album since his release after taking an Alford Plea in the YSL RICO case last year. He names drops Young Thug multiple times on his new offering A Gift & a Curse, which dropped Friday (Jun. 16).

Only I done cried, ‘cause this feelin’ for my bro (King Slime),” Gunna raps on “I Was Just Thinking.” Meanwhile “Ca$h $hit” includes the lyrics, Hide the barrel, man, free my bro Jeffro.”