Young Thug Trial: Deputy’s Lust Creates Shakespearean Drama In YSL Case

Young Thug is one of the eight defendants left waiting for jurors to be seated in the YSL RICO trial, which began jury selection in January.

A deputy’s “inappropriate relationship” with one of Young Thug’s co-defendants caused trouble in the YSL RICO case.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, a warrant revealed details about Fulton County Deputy Akeiba Stanley’s dalliance with Young Thug’s co-defendant Christian Eppinger. Stanley was fired over the relationship. A judge severed Eppinger’s case from the YSL RICO trial.

Last week, Stanley was arrested for trying to smuggle contraband to Eppinger in jail. Authorities learned more about their relationship after obtaining a warrant to seize the laptop of Eppinger’s attorney.

Eppinger used his lawyer’s laptop to contact people on Instagram. Eppinger messaged Stanley, developing a relationship behind bars.

The warrant cited multiple examples of Eppinger and Stanley’s affection for one another. Earlier this year, Eppinger bought Stanley a birthday card from the jail commissary. Stanley comforted Eppinger and rubbed his back after he got into an altercation with another officer.

“Look at me, baby,” she allegedly told Eppinger after not helping her fellow deputies detain him.

Judge Ural Glanville severed Eppinger’s case from Young Thug’s trial on Thursday (June 8). The judge cited a conflict of interest involving Eppinger’s attorney Eric Johnson.

Young Thug remains as one of eight defendants left in the YSL RICO trial. He continues to wait for a jury to be seated in the slow-moving selection process.