Toosii Calls Out Shaq Following Paparazzi Shots Of His 21-Year-Old Girlfriend

Toosii has accused Shaq of allegedly attempting to intrude on the relationship he has with the mother of his children, just as new photos of the former NBA Champion and his alleged girlfriend are circulating.

On Thursday (May 9), the “Love Cycle” crooner responded to the photos of Shaq Diesel and his alleged 21-year-old girlfriend in a short thread on Twitter (X.) In the first tweet, Toosii reposted the photos of Shaq and the younger woman while also calling out the 52-year-old for DMing his then-pregnant girlfriend.

“One time this n#### dm Samaria and said ‘let me have that baby’ talking about my son,” Toosii wrote in the tweet. “Weird ass old head.”

In a follow-up tweet, Toosii added, “Man idk if this how old n###as flirt or what,” along with a screenshot receipt of Shaq’s DM.

man idk if this how old n##### flirt or what. pic.twitter.com/wshgYKZaz5 — Toosii (@toosii2x) May 9, 2024

As if all of that weren’t enough of a public finger-wagging, Toosii went on to address Shaq’s DM in a video in which he further shut down any possibility that the former Lakers center could have a chance with his girl.

“So apparently I guess what [Shaq] was saying was he wanted my girl,” Toosii said in the video. “Which like if I would have read it like that, I never would have posted it…But n###a you don’t got no business trying to f##k my girl…fam like seven foot!

“My girl like 5’2 you not finna f##k my girl and be spinning her around your f###ing finger like a fidget spinner. What is you talkin’ bout? Man hell naw. But yeah tho if I would have knew that I never would have posted it, but I thought he was talking about my son.”

Toosii’s claims come just days after an excerpt from his ex-wife Shaunie Henderson’s new memoir, Undefeated: Changing the Rules and Winning On My Own Terms, began circulating online. In it, she confesses that she wasn’t necessarily in love with Shaq during their nine-year union. Instead, it appears as though Henderspm was drawn to the lifestyle and their family, rather than their commitment to each other as husband and wife.

“Looking back, I don’t know that I was ever really in love with the man, but I was in love with the idea of being married to the man I had a family with,” Henderson wrote in the memoir. “I was in love with the idea of building a life together. I truly did enjoy spending time with him. [NBA] road trips allowed me to be with my husband and experience the NBA life for a little while.”

Check out the tweets above.