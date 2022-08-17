Nicki Minaj Defends Britney Spears Against Attacks By Rapper And Ex-Husband K-Fed

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj stood up for Britney Spears, after the rapper accused Kevin Federline of bullying the pop superstar! Read more!

Britney Spears has a new champion who is stepping up and snapping on her ex-husband Kevin Federline for his recent antic to embarrass the pop star and make her look like a bad mom to her fans.

During a Queen Radio conversation with her friends on Tuesday, August 16th, Nicki Minaj aimed the former background dancer who came up when he bedded and wedded the former Disney star.

“Do you understand what kind of a clown you have to be to be a whole, grown f###### man, and as soon as you see somebody happy … and getting married … and moving on … and being free … and feeling good in their own skin … to do the very thing that you know is going to attempt to break them down?” Nicki Minaj said.

But she didn’t stop there.

Mrs. Petty continued saying, “Only cowards use the media against a famous person who they once loved, they procreated with, they’re being taken care of by, they once were being taken care of by, using the person’s fame as this constant ‘gotcha’ moment.”

Kevin Federline and Britney Spears have two children, Sean Preston and Jayden James Federline, who are 16 and 15 years old.

In 2019, Britney was granted 30% unsupervised visitation with her children. The father says he doesn’t let her see the boys because she sometimes posts nudes on her social media, and he doesn’t think that’s appropriate, according to Capital FM.

Federline said he has spoken to his boys, saying, “I try to explain to them, ‘Look, maybe that’s just another way she tries to express herself.’ But that doesn’t take away from the fact of what it does to them. It’s tough. I can’t imagine how it feels to be a teenager having to go to high school.”

Britney hit back, saying, “It concerns me the fact that the reason is based on my Instagram, it was long before Instagram. I daringly would like for the Federlines to watch the Big Booty video!!! Other artists have made much worse when their children were extremely young!!!!!”

Without getting into the details, Nicki chimed in on the live stream and challenged the attack on her fellow famous mom, saying directly to Federline, “You think it’s OK? You think that anybody’s going to feel sorry for you?”

“She loves her kids more than life itself,” Nicki said.

“You wanna take your little goofy ass to do some m############ interview? How dare you. How dare you encourage this woman’s children to be a part of your nonsense,” she said. “When they look back, they’re gonna say, ‘Why, why, why did we do this?’ They’re kids. They don’t know how detrimental this is. But you know, c#########.”

Ultimately, the rapper told Kevin Federline to back off, saying, “leave her the f##k alone.”