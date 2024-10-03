Nicki Minaj Slams Accusations She Used Son’s Birthday To Defend Kenneth Petty 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj was accused of using her son’s birthday post to defend Kenneth Petty from claims he’s barred from children’s playgrounds.

Nicki Minaj unleashed on a social media user accusing her of using her little boy’s birthday to make a point about her husband Kenneth Petty.

The NYC rapper celebrated Papa Bear’s fourth birthday earlier this week, posting a carousel of family photos on social media. Among the photos was an image of her and Kenneth Petty posing at an indoor playground. The past garnered accusations that Minaj was shading those claiming Petty is barred from children’s play areas because of his sex offender status.

“They used to be giving yall the #fakenews so loud & proud I thought a brain vessel was gon pop,” she captioned the photo on X (Twitter). “You’d have to have a brain for that tho.”

In a follow-up post, Minaj wrote, “I let them run wit a #fakenews drag for years just so I could get this GOOD GOOD laugh. I’m a diff type a heaux. PETTY.”

Nicki Minaj Unleashes Fiery Rant

When one person replied, “Only you could make your child birthday about a man,” Minaj snapped. She fired back with a lengthy rant, dragging the user, claiming they are “obsessed” with her.

“Dear weak loser tweeting about someone else’s bday b/c you have nothing to rejoice about in your own sad existence & clearly don’t feel loved & definitely not paid attention to due to your ugliness,” she began. “There are 24 hours in one’s bday. So you have no idea what anyone’s bday was like via a photo on social media.”

She continued, noting, “A photo can be taken and posted in seconds. “ That leaves over 23 hours,” Minaj added. “So again… making someone’s bday about something that took one second?”

Minaj also clarified, “Nothing in the tweet has to do with ANYONE’S bday,” adding, “Obsessed, ugly AND a VERY low IQ.”

Elsewhere in her rant, the “Barbie World” hitmaker stated, “I’m sure you will die miserable & mad just the way you are now,” before boasting about her wealth and highlighting her accolades.

“Tweeting about a woman who became a millionaire b4 turning 30,” Nicki Minaj wrote. “An immigrant who is the definition of SELF MADE. Food Stamps to the QUEEN OF RAP HO!!!!”

