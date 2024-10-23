Nicki Minaj Denies Nose Job Rumors, Throws Shade At Imitators 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj shared a PSA for anybody who had a nose job in an effort to look like her, insisting, “I left my nose alone.”

Nicki Minaj has once again denied that she had a nose job while throwing shade on anybody who might have surgically altered theirs to copy her.

On Tuesday (October 22), Minaj hopped on Instagram with a PSA about her nose.

“Hey guys I hope no one went and altered their nose,” she began. “Honey chile, I have had a what I called a pointy nose, with or without contour, with or without filter, since I was born, okay. My mother told me two things about it, she said I have a hump on my nose. She said it was a witch nose and she said it was from my Indian side.”

Nicki Minaj continued, with another shot at anybody who got a nose job to imitate her.

“But I’m still happy I left my nose alone,” she added. “So I hope none of y’all went changing y’all nose hoping or thinking that I changed mine.”

While it’s unclear who the NYC hitmaker shaded, some fans suggested she was dissing Megan The Stallion. They pointed to Nicki Minaj’s “Bigfoot” diss, which included the lyric “Soon as your new nose heals.”

Meanwhile, after denying a nose job, Nicki Minaj turned her attention to an unnamed business associate questioning why they’re not “honest and upfront.”

“You may take so many different things but I beg of you don’t even try to take me [for an] idiot, okay,” she added. “But why is it that people find it so difficult to just be upfront about their intentions in business? Why is it always let’s play Blue’s Clues.”

Nicki Minaj recently opened up about embracing her looks, admitting she couldn’t stand looking at photos of her younger self.

“When you turn 30, 40, 50, milestone ages, especially for women—your confidence just grows and grows,” she said during an appearance at Vogue’s Forces of Fashion last week. “You just start understanding yourself better. And when you understand yourself better, you forgive yourself. You’re able to love yourself, and you’re able to love the imperfections that you never loved before.”