Nicki Minaj Drags Reporter For Claiming She Ducked Interview Question 

Nicki Minaj let rip on an interviewer who claimed she “ducked the smoke” and dodged his question about the possibility of unity.

Nicki Minaj delivered a tongue-lashing to a reporter who claimed she avoided answering a question about unity during a recent interview.

In a clip circulating online, DTLR radio host Fadam Got Da Juice asked Minaj if she thought unity amongst ‘our people” would ever be possible.

After questioning “who are our people,” Nicki Minaj argued that humanity is divided as a whole.

“Do we have unity amongst human beings? Like, if it’s eight billion people in the world, imagine thinking all eight billion people gon’ get along with each other,” Minaj replied. “I used to be a waitress. It was a bunch of people not getting along in there. I mean, no matter where you go, you’re going to be at odds with people. I think the point, though, is when you get to a place where nothing around you affects what’s inside of you.”

nicki minaj talks partnership with loci x dtlr interview pic.twitter.com/AfkYc3U9mz — BRI. (@MINAJMEETDAWOO) September 14, 2024

However, Da Juice later claimed that the “Barbie World” hitmaker “ducked the smoke on the question man,” adding that “I had to take the shot though.”

Nicki Minaj caught wind of his response and slammed him in a scathing tweet on Sunday evening (September 15).

“The obsession,” she wrote. “Only thing I ducked was his fkng breath. Smelled like a double portion of 4 wings & some french fries hot ASS & ketchup n!gg@.”

Meanwhile, Nicki Minaj delivered more than insults via her social media feed on Sunday. In another post, Minaj revealed she’s scrapped plans for a Gag City Reloaded deluxe version of her latest album. Instead she is releasing her new songs on Pink Friday 3.