Nicki Minaj Scraps Deluxe Album, Announces “Pink Friday 3”  

Nicki Minaj revealed she scrapped plans to release a “PF2 Gag City Reloaded” deluxe edition in favor of “Pink Friday 3.”

Nicki Minaj dropped a major announcement on the Barbz, revealing she is scrapping her much-hyped Gag City Reloaded deluxe edition of her Pink Friday 2 album in favor of a brand new project continuing the series.

Minaj has been teasing a deluxe album for weeks, dropping snippets of new songs and even performing them on tour. However, her plans have changed, and Nicki Minaj intends to drop a third project in her Pink Friday series.

On Sunday night (September 15), Minaj took to social media to put fans on notice, revealing her new songs deserve a project of their own.

“Instead of doing a DELUXE to Pink Friday 2, I’ve decided to do a brand new album,” she tweeted. “I’ll still incorporate new songs like #Mamita & [The “anxiety” song] for the remainder of the tour tho…and I’ll announce the new date within the next couple weeks. The new music is just too good to be thrown away on a deluxe album.”

The “Barbie World” hitmaker continued, “Last night, the songs I recorded were just way too iconic. I love you guys so much. You know that. I know you do. I’ll still give you something leading up to the announcement, so no worries.”

Nicki Minaj also revealed she learned “A LOT” since releasing PF2 and promised Pink Friday 3 “is about to do PRECISELY wtf BEEN needed to be done.”

Minaj then elaborated on why she didn’t want to add the new songs to a PF2 deluxe album.

“It’s just very special to me for so many reasons you guys aren’t aware of,” she explained. “I put every song on there in a specific order, etc. So to honor that, I’m going to give it the respect & integrity it deserves as a beautiful body of work & not add anything else to it. 1 or 2 songs is no big deal but 5-7 songs feels a little sloppy right now (In my humble opinion).”

Check out her announcement in full below.