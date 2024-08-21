Nicki Minaj Shares Unreleased Drake Feature & Juice World Collabs Teasing “Pink Friday 2” Deluxe Album 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj sent her fanbase into a frenzy, sharing several never-heard-before songs for her “Pink Friday 2 Deluxe” album.

Nicki Minaj is feeding the Barbs new music, teasing snippets from her upcoming Pink Friday 2 Deluxe album alongside a few other teasers of unreleased music, including a Drake collab.

On Tuesday night (August 20), Minaj sent her fanbase into a frenzy, sharing several never-heard-before songs while on Instagram Live.

“I will be doing a deluxe version of Pink Friday 2. It will be called Pink Friday 2 Gag City Reloaded,” she revealed. “It’s going to be out soon. Do I have the exact dates for you? No. Is it coming out this week? No. But it’s coming.”

She played her verse for Camila Cabello’s “Hot Uptown” song featuring Drake but revealed her version was never released. “I’m not on it but the song is out,” she shared.

Nicki Minaj plays a version of Camila Cabello’s ‘Hot Uptown’ which features her and Drake. pic.twitter.com/vZS7UYdCUI — Hardwhite (@HARDWHlTE) August 21, 2024

Minaj also played snippets from “Anxiety” and “Mamita,” set to arrive on the deluxe, with the former proving to be a distinct fan favorite. Nicki Minaj explained that she wrote the chorus while pregnant and only recently recorded the verses.“ I love that one so much,” she said on the song, adding, “Isn’t that so beautiful?”

“Anxiety” includes the lyrics “another day of anxiety, I hate this society/how do you expect me to maintain my sobriety.”

After playing “Mamita,” she hinted at an exciting feature on the track, possibly from more than one artist. Moreover, Nicki Minaj said Pink Friday 2 Deluxe will include at least two more songs.

Nicki Minaj Shares Juice WRLD Collabs

Elsewhere on the live, the NYC rapper discussed her unreleased collabs with the late Juice WRLD.

“So, the question is do you guys think I should put the Juice World song on the deluxe?” she asked before playing multiple tracks. Among them was an alternate version of “Blonde Hair,” with a verse different from the one leaked in 2019.

Nicki Minaj teases unreleased artic tundra verse with juice wrld. pic.twitter.com/K1HIWo1fUs — 🫧iconminaj (@Abuelaender) August 21, 2024

“It would be incredible for me I think to have Juice WRLD on this album,” she said. “Because before he passed that’s what we were talking about. He recorded a bunch of stuff when he was in my studio but I don’t like to exploit people, and people’s deaths and stuff like that.”

Minaj claims she reconsidered after the late rapper’s team reached out to her to drop the track. Nonetheless, the song eventually leaked. However, Minaj considered writing a new verse as she doesn’t like either rendition.

Listen to Nicki Minaj’s full live and all the Pink Friday 2 Deluxe tracks below.