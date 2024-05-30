Nicki Minaj Reveals Dates For Leg 2 Of “Pink Friday 2 Tour”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The leader of the Barbz extends her record-grossing trek.

Nicki Minaj will hit more North American locations on the second leg of her global tour. The Hip-Hop superstar added 22 more shows.

After traveling through Europe, Nicki Minaj returns to the United States for a date in Philadelphia on September 4. She will also perform in cities such as New York, DC, Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

Leg 2 of the “Pink Friday 2 World Tour” closes out in Minaj’s hometown of Queens, New York on October 11. Her next scheduled appearance is on Thursday (May 30) in Manchester, United Kingdom.

Nicki Minaj made history with the “Pink Friday 2 World Tour.” Her international trek has grossed over $67 million, a record for a female rap artist.

Pink Friday 2 landed on December 8, 2023. The “FTCU” rhymer’s fifth studio LP debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart with 228,000 first-week units.

Minaj recruited J. Cole, Lil Wayne, Drake, Lil Uzi Vert, Future, 50 Cent, Monica, Keyshia Cole and others as collaborators for the deluxe version of Pink Friday 2. The original, 3x-platinum Pink Friday album came out in 2010.

In addition, Nicki Minaj heads into the 2024 BET Awards as the second-most nominated person. Her fellow Young Money/Cash Money alumnus Drake leads the way with seven nominations, followed by Minaj with six.