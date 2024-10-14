Nicki Minaj Drops Hiatus Bombshell After Wrapping Pink Friday 2 Tour – Quickly Reconsiders 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj opened up about her plans following the final show of her Pink Friday 2 Tour after previously teasing an upcoming hiatus.

Nicki Minaj may be taking a hiatus after wrapping the North America leg of her record-breaking Pink Friday 2 World Tour.

After kicking off the tour in March, Minaj closed out with a star-studded final concert at the UBS Arena on Friday (October 11), with appearances from 50 Cent, Sexyy Red, Young M.A, Skillibeng and more at “Gag City Queens.”

After traveling across the country and performing all over Europe, Nicki Minaj has been hinting at a “hiatus” once the tour ends. However, it appears she is still undecided about taking a break.

On Sunday (October 13), Nicki Minaj was on Stationhead chopping it up with her fans when she announced she would be taking a breather after a few more engagements.

I am doing a hiatus,” she confirmed. “But I have the Vogue thing, which I’m very proud and honored to do, and a couple things and then I’ll be taking a little moment to reflect.”

Nicki Minaj Seemingly Backtracks On Hiatus Plans

However, the NYC rapper had seemingly changed her mind just a few hours later.

“Ain’t going no mthfkn where,” Nicki Minaj wrote in response to a post announcing her hiatus. “Kiss my ass & HIATUS LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO.”

In a follow up post, Minaj added, “We don’t announce the hiatus Barbz. Crack is whack. We don’t do that.”

Minaj was celebrating the success of her tour over the weekend, reacting to a tweet from Live Nation stating that the tour had “visited 16 countries, 26 states, sold out 50 shows, welcomed over 785,000 fans” and had become “the highest selling female rap tour of all time” in just eight months.

“Barbz. Wow. We did it,” Minaj wrote. “Emotional (to say the least). I love you ALL so much. Every single person who came out- from our very 1st show— every country— my incredible team.”

Read that 2nd billboard, Barbz. Wow. We did it. 🫶🏽

Emotional (to say the least).

I love you ALL so much. Every single person who came out- from our very 1st show— every country— my incredible team



Thank you, Live Nation. Republic. Bravado. Every artist who came out. Every venue https://t.co/Ed4FXbUYoH — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) October 11, 2024

She also shared a post on Instagram thanking her supporting acts and everyone involved in the tour.