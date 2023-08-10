Nicki Minaj Excites The Barbz By Promising Greatest Song She’s Ever Written

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj added to the hype for her long-awaited album ‘Pink Friday 2,’ which is scheduled to drop in November.

Nicki Minaj boldly claimed her best work is yet to come. The 40-year-old rapper teased the release of a new song, telling her loyal fans to expect a “classic” track.

“The greatest song I’ve ever written,” she wrote on Twitter. “My goodness. Opened the vault & played it last night & the reaction. My babies have to have this. The world needs this. Trees will grow. Y’all I’m in love. I’m not kidding y’all.”

Nicki Minaj’s fans were overjoyed as The Barbz bombarded her Twitter with compliments and questions. She responded to multiple people on social media, remaining tight-lipped about the song’s sound but vowing to deliver an exceptional track.

“And you can bet me all the money in the world on this one boo,” Nicki Minaj wrote to one fan. “I’m being so serious right now yo wow. This is what TF my babies fkng deserve. And y’all know I don’t throw out certain terms loosely. But ‘classic’ is the word. Hits galore. But ‘classic’ is the word.”

Nicki Minaj plans to release her new album Pink Friday 2 on November 17. The project, which was originally supposed to drop in October, will be her first studio album since 2018’s Queen.