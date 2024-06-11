Nicki Minaj Fans Concerned Over Rapper’s Puzzling PSA Video Amid Divorce Rumors 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj fans were worried after the rapper posted a brief video just hours after a cryptic tweet sparked divorce rumors.

Nicki Minaj fans rallied around the rapper after she posted a video reassuring mothers they’re doing a great job.

Late on Monday night (June 10), the NYC icon shared a video on her Instagram Stories. She appeared tired and spoke very slowly, maintaining a measured tone throughout the brief recording. Minaj spoke about the pains and joys that come with motherhood before sending a PSA to fellow moms.

“And then one day, they’re yelling push, and you’re in pain,” she began. And then one day, he comes out a beautiful baby boy. To God be the glory. Congratulations to every momma out there. You’re doing a great job. In case no one’s told you that, you’re doing a great job.”

Although she’s in the middle of a grueling tour schedule, her fatigued appearance and puzzling PSA concerned her devoted fanbase, The Barbz. The video also arrived hours after Nicki Minaj shared a cryptic post sparking rumors she split from her husband, Kenneth Petty.

Fans took to social media in droves, causing “WeLoveYouNicki” to trend.

“Whatever you’re going through, the Barbz are here for you,” wrote one fan. “We’ve seen you through the good and bad times and we’ll keep holding you down, you’ll win again and again.”

.@NICKIMINAJ, whatever you’re going through, the Barbz are here for you. We’ve seen you through the good and bad times and we’ll keep holding you down, you’ll win again and again 💝 #WeLoveYouNicki pic.twitter.com/zXurbtQ2Ga — Pink Friday 2 Tour (@PF2Tour) June 11, 2024

Another fan posted photos of Nicki Minaj and her son alongside prayers for her strength. “This woman is the strongest human I know,” they wrote. “She’s been the highest selling female rapper for 2 decades. She’s on a world tour with a sold out show every night, but most of all she’s a mother. God please give Nicki the strength to get through these hard times.”

This woman is the strongest human I know. She’s been the highest selling female rapper for 2 decades. She’s on a world tour with a sold out show every night, but most of all she’s a mother. God please give Nicki the strength to get through these hard times. #WELOVEYOUNICKI ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/ESFTKupVSh — PinkFriday2 (@nickimymotherrr) June 11, 2024

Check out some of the other reactions below.

#WeLoveYouNicki

You are the strongest, the most wonderful, the most charming and motivating person I know.

I just want you to know that MILLIONS of people are here for you and we always will be.

For everything you did for us.

I wish you a lot of peace, strength and all the… pic.twitter.com/7fwcp9YWom — MARIKA BARB 🎀 (@marikabarbz) June 11, 2024