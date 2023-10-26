Nicki Minaj Becomes First Female Rapper To Have Two Billion-Viewed Solo Music Videos

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Queen of the Barbz secures another accolade.

Nicki Minaj continues to make history. The Trinidadian-born rapper once again cemented herself as a trailblazer in Hip-Hop by reaching an impressive milestone.

According to Chart Data, Nicki Minaj became the first female rapper with more than one music video as a soloist to cross the 1 billion view mark on YouTube. She recently achieved that feat with “Super Bass.”

The video for Minaj’s 2011 single now sits at around 1,000,041,006 YouTube views. “Super Bass” joined 2014’s “Anaconda” which has amassed more than 1,115,436,013 plays on the platform.

“Super Bass” lives on the deluxe version of Nicki Minaj’s debut studio LP, Pink Friday, which peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart. “Anaconda” is off the No. 2 debuting The Pinkprint.

The Recording Industry Association of America certified “Super Bass” as Diamond (10 million units) in November 2021. “Anaconda” reached 2x-Platinum status seven years earlier.

In addition to her two solo records topping 1 billion views, Nicki Minaj also made it into the Billion Club with collaborations like Jason Derulo’s “Swalla” (1.7B), Jessie J’s “Bang Bang” (1.9B) and Ariana Grande’s Side To Side (2.1B).

Cardi B currently holds the record for the most-viewed YouTube music video with a female rapper. Maroon 5’s Diamond-certified “Girls Like You” featuring the Bronx native has amassed more than 3.5 billion plays.

Wiz Khalifa has the most-viewed music video for any Hip-Hop act in YouTube history. “See You Again” featuring Charlie Puth has over 6 billion views. Luis Fonsi’s “Despacito” featuring Daddy Yankee holds the all-time record with 8.2 billion views.