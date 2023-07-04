Nicki Minaj Flexes Her Historic Stats After New List Stirs Up Debate 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj took to Twitter to share a few of her historic accolades on Tuesday, with The Barbz also getting in on the act.

Nicki Minaj is one of the most decorated female rappers of all time who regularly breaks records and makes history, racking up an envy-inducing legacy.

However, the NYC icon seemingly had something to prove on Monday (July 3). She took to social media to flex her stats shortly after Spotify released a list of the 50 most streamed rap albums in the platform’s history.

Our celebration of 50 years of hip-hop continues with the 50 most streamed hip-hop albums on Spotify! Any surprises? pic.twitter.com/OqN9Qo7mJU — RapCaviar (@RapCaviar) July 3, 2023

Nicki Minaj was one of only two women to make the list, with her classic album The Pinkprint placing at No. 39. However, her longtime rival Cardi B scored the title of most streamed female rap album in Spotify history with her sole LP Invasion Of Privacy landing on the No. 16 spot.

While the list spurred intense debate between their respective fan bases, Nicki Minaj took to Twitter to remind doubters of her stats.

“Last rap song to debut #1?,” she asked, referencing 2022’s “Super Freaky Girl,” which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The last time a woman debuted at No. 1 with a solo rap track was Lauryn Hill, who accomplished the feat with “Doo Wop (That Thing)” in 1998.

“Highest first week album sales second only to Ms. Lauryn Hill,” she declared. “Yikes. Pink Friday dropped 13 years ago.”

Last rap song to debut #1?

✅SUPER FREAKY GIRL

Highest debut for a solo rap song by a female in 2023?

✅RED RUBY DA SLEEZE



✅✅the 2 highest debuts for female rap collabs in 2023…(#4 & #7)



🤞🏽Will the #PinkTape be the 1st rap album to go #1 in 2023? 🤞🏽#EndlessFashion — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) July 3, 2023

Nicki Minaj Flaunts “Super Freaky Girl” 2X Platinum Plaque

She also showed off a new “Super Freaky Girl” platinum plaque on her Instagram Story. “The last rap song to go #1 is now double going on triple platinum,’ she wrote.

Additionally, Nicki Minaj pointed out she earned the highest debut for a female rap solo song in 2023 with “Red Ruby Da Sleeze,” and scored the two biggest debuts for female rap collabs this year. “Will the #PinkTape be the 1st rap album to go #1 in 2023?” she teased.

In a follow-up tweet, Nicki asked her loyal fanbase, The Barbz, to send her a list of the most streamed rappers on Spotify, where she ranked tenth, the highest-placed woman.

Nonetheless Nicki Minaj wasn’t done, and the honors kept rolling in. When one fan mentioned she’s the most streamed female rapper this year, Nicki added, “Last year too, no? Let’s check.”

Check out her other tweets below.

SAME!!! LETS GO. STREAMING RECEIPTS ALL DAY BARBZ. Under DUDS, UNDER EVERY THING. LETS GOOOOOO!!!! If we have a smart day I’ll give you a treat 🎀🦄💖💕✨ https://t.co/kBDViJyA6U — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) July 3, 2023

Let’s not forget beam me up scotty doing 80K first week. A mixtape with 12 year old songs that were free to listen to on YouTube 🤭 so glad Drizzy gave me that pep talk when he sent me #SeeingGreen so glad Weezy sent me a voice note rapping when I needed it. 🙏🏾 https://t.co/PrErAJsITH — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) July 3, 2023



