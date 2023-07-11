Nicki Minaj Gives Fans Her Early Review Of The “Barbie” Movie

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj enjoyed the ‘Barbie’ movie, but she might be a bit biased since she contributed to the film’s soundtrack.

Nicki Minaj gave her stamp of approval to the Barbie movie on Monday (July 10).

The diamond-selling rapper shared her initial thoughts on the film via Twitter. Nicki Minaj praised the Barbie movie after attending the premiere in Hollywood.

She’s strikingly gorgeous in person. Btw, the entire cast of this movie nailed it. The film is so visually stimulating. The actors can actually act, & the comedic timing is actually on time. Bravo. I’ll see it again & give my final analysis around the 21st. Will Ferrell, I💖U https://t.co/SY9E4sXg6W — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) July 10, 2023

Minaj posted her brief review in reaction to a gif of her posing with Margot Robbie, who plays Barbie in the film. The Republic Records artist said the actress was “strikingly gorgeous in person.”

Robbie enjoyed connecting with Minaj on the red carpet. The Barbie star admitted she was a bit star-struck when they posed together.

“That was iconic,” she told Variety. “I’m dying. I’m gonna have to take a minute later to be like, ‘Wow, I actually just got a picture with Nicki Minaj.’ It was amazing.”

The Barbie movie is scheduled to hit theaters on July 21. Greta Gerwig directed the film.

Minaj contributed to the movie’s soundtrack. She teamed up with Ice Spice for a song titled “Barbie World,” which samples Aqua’s#### single “Barbie Girl.”

Watch the music video below.